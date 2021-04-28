MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are investigating after an armed robbery Monday afternoon inside a J.C. Penny department store.
The St. Cloud Police Department says the robbery occurred around 3 p.m. inside the store located on the 4200 block of Division Street West. The robber went to the jewelry department, displayed a handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded jewelry.READ MORE: Picture Of Racist Prom Proposal In Minnesota Goes Viral
The clerk gave the robber an undisclosed amount of jewelry. The robber ran out of the store, fleeing into the west parking lot. Police are still searching for him.READ MORE: Several Bear Sightings Reported In Woodbury: 'They Need A Place To Be'
Investigators described the suspect as a man between the ages of 35 and 40, standing about 5-feet, 9-inches tall. During the robbery, he wore a black jacket over a white shirt, a white baseball cap, and a black face mask.MORE NEWS: CDC Unveils 'Common Sense' Mask Guidelines As More Americans Are Fully Vaccinated
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200 or leave an anonymous tip with Tri-County Crime Stoppers.
More On WCCO.com:
- Plymouth Middle School Shooting: Fmr. Gopher Kim Royston Credited With Stopping Armed Student
- Mpls. Police: Suspect In Death Of Yadhira Romero Martinez Arrested In Ohio
- ‘It Is Simply Heartbreaking’: 1st-Grader In SW Minnesota Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications
- Memorial Services For Walter Mondale Planned For September