MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in a fatal robbery at a business in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.
According to police, the suspect, who is 30 years old, was arrested in St. Paul early Wednesday morning and booked into jail.
The fatal shooting happened Tuesday evening at a Minneapolis shop located on the 400 block of Cedar Avenue. The initial investigation determined that a male suspect entered the store and attempted to rob it before shooting the victim, a store clerk, multiple times.
The suspect fled in a car after the shooting. The victim, a man in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.
The suspect has a history of robbery crimes, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. Police say this is the 24th homicide in the city since the beginning of the year.
More On WCCO.com:
- Picture Of Racist Prom Proposal In Minnesota Goes Viral
- Businesses In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Another Summer With Canadian Border Closed
- ‘It Is Simply Heartbreaking’: 1st-Grader In SW Minnesota Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications
- Plymouth Middle School Shooting: Fmr. Gopher Kim Royston Credited With Stopping Armed Student