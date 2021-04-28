ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Wild fans have their eyes set on the playoffs.

The team already clinched a spot in the postseason.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been so fun to watch this year,” Shannon Blomgren, from Woodbury, said.

With a limited number of fans allowed back in the stands at Xcel Energy Center, hockey in Minnesota feels like some normalcy after a difficult year.

A limited number of general public tickets were opened up to fans for Wednesday’s game that had been rescheduled.

Due to limited capacity under state guidelines, games have only been open so far for season ticket holders.

“The demand for watching this team play this year has been far greater than 3,000 fans per night,” Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka said.

Majka says fans are excited about the playoff bound team and he hopes more fans will soon be able to see them play in person.

“I think there are folks who love the Wild and are excited about how the team is playing but aren’t quite ready,” Majka said. “But I hope that by the fall when things are different and better, let’s hope, that we’ll be back to something closer to normal.”

“It’s so great for business,” Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub general manager Kathy Gosiger said.

Gosiger says they’re anticipating to be at capacity for remaining home games as fans come to cheer on the team.

“With the 3,000 limit to the X, once they can open that up that will help that much more,” she said.

The Wild will kick off their home series against the Blues Wednesday night at the X at 6 p.m.