MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A juror who convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd is sharing his experience.

Brandon Mitchell grew up in Minneapolis. The 31-year-old is a banker and high school basketball coach.

He says during the trial, his focus was on the testimony and evidence. He didn’t allow the weight of the case to creep in.

“You tune everything else out, because you’re just stressed every day,” Mitchell said. “You’re watching somebody die every day over and over again on video. You’re watching somebody die on instant replay, in real life. That’s not, I mean, everything else is tuned out.”

Being part of the jury, listening and watching with intensity, took its toll.

“There’s times I turned away from the video. I mean, and I think all of us were because it was tough to watch, and you’re watching it six, seven, eight times in a row,” Mitchell said.

There was even a moment where he paused over a weekend during the trial.

“I was minutes away from calling my mom like a little kid and just saying, ‘Mom, I’m not going on Monday,’ because it was that emotional,” he said.

He went back, saying he felt he had a responsibility as a young Black man to be there.

“My representation needed to be there. So that’s kind of how I thought about it. It was like if I’m not there, who will be there?” he said.

And that’s partly why he chose to share his juror experience.

“Especially with me … wanting to be a community figure, and I’m a basketball coach, it’s important to show that you can be a strong Black man, you can be in these rooms and you can be part of these civil services,” Mitchell said.