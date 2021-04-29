MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis is bringing back motorized foot scooters for commuters this summer. Officials announced that the city has entered license agreements with Lyft and Bird.
Scooters will be capped at 2,500 for 2021, with a maximum 40% allocated for downtown use, and at least 30% required to be distributed in areas of concentrated poverty in north, northeast and south Minneapolis.READ MORE: What Are The Rules For Electric Scooters?
City officials say that equity and safety are, again, key focus areas for the program.
“Beyond the scooter distribution requirements, operators are required to have low-income pricing programs and participate in other City led pilots, such as Mobility Hubs. They are also required to have ongoing education and outreach on safe riding and proper parking behavior, as well as the previously mentioned equitable pricing and access initiatives,” the city said.
The city reiterated that scooters “must follow the same traffic laws as bicyclists. They can’t be ridden on sidewalks and must be parked upright using the kickstand and locked to a municipal sign post or public bike rack, outside of the pedestrian path of travel.”
The 2021 scooter program runs through Dec. 31.
Click here for more information.
