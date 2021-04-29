CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is nearing the end of what is normally flu season.

This week, nobody was hospitalized in Minnesota for the flu. It was the same last week.

In fact, there have been just 38 hospitalizations all season, compared to more than 4,000 a year ago.

Health experts say this year’s flu season shows the dramatic impact things like masks, hand washing and social distancing can have in protecting people.