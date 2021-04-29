MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anticipating that at least some activities will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, HealthPartners has launched a method to digitally prove vaccination.
Patients who receive one or two vaccine doses at a HealthPartners location can download their vaccination card to their myHP app, with the option to store the vaccination card in the Apple Wallet.
HealthPartners says its developers are looking into making the method available for Android devices.
The option is available for patients 18 years of age and older.
“HealthPartners is exploring how this innovative tool initially designed for COVID-19 can eventually be used for patients’ entire immunization history, which would offer a convenient option for international travel or other activities that require such proof,” HealthPartners said in a statement.
According to HealthPartners, it cares for 1.2 million patients and administers more than 4,000 vaccinations each day.
More On WCCO.com:
- Picture Of Racist Prom Proposal In Minnesota Goes Viral
- Black Students In Big Lake Hope Racist Prom Proposal Incident Won’t Be ‘Swept Under The Rug’
- Mpls. Police: Suspect In Death Of Yadhira Romero Martinez Arrested In Ohio
- Businesses In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Another Summer With Canadian Border Closed