By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Deadly Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis Fire Department, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who suffered burns in a fire earlier this month in a Minneapolis apartment has passed away from his injuries, according to the city’s fire department.

Crews were called to the apartment on the 2800 block of Pleasant Avenue on April 8 after a fire broke out around a stove. The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is the fifth fire-related death in the city this year.