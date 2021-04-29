MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who suffered burns in a fire earlier this month in a Minneapolis apartment has passed away from his injuries, according to the city’s fire department.
Crews were called to the apartment on the 2800 block of Pleasant Avenue on April 8 after a fire broke out around a stove. The identity of the victim has not been released.
This is the fifth fire-related death in the city this year.
