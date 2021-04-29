MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Think about how much your habits changed during the pandemic.

All of those shifts are noticeable at local residential recycling facilities, and some of them are causing problems because we don’t always recycle properly.

It’s an issue referred to in the industry as “wishcycling,” which is tossing items in your recycling bin that have no business being in there.

Eureka Recycling Center in Minneapolis has seen a huge uptick in cardboard and aluminum cans from all the online ordering and drinking at home we’ve been doing.

Large cardboard gets stuck in their machines and slows things down, so be sure to flatten and cut down oversized boxes. Plastic bags should never go in the recycling bin, and takeout plastics aren’t typically recyclable either. Neither are single-use masks or rubber gloves.

Different providers accept different things, so check with your city, county or hauler.

Lynn Hoffman, co-president of Eureka Recycling, says it can be confusing — and that’s largely on the people making the products.

“You find those little arrows on just about every piece of plastic, but it really doesn’t mean anything,” Hoffman said. “Really it’s the manufacturers of those products that aren’t being totally truthful and aren’t investing in the systems that we need to get those things recycled.”

Remember that batteries are never tossed or recycled because they’re a fire hazard. Black plastics go in the trash. And experts from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency say cutting our food waste can have a huge impact on the environment.