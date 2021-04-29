CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Deadly Hit-And-Run, Local TV, Plymouth Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plymouth police have made an arrest after a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night.

Investigators say a black sedan struck the victim just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 24 and 32nd Avenue North.

On Thursday, police said a 19-year-old man was arrested and is being held on potential charges of criminal vehicular homicide.

The suspect vehicle was described as an Acura TL made between 2009 and 2014.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.