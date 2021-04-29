MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly not happy with the Green Bay Packers and does not want to return to the team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers is disgruntled and “told some within the organization” that he doesn’t want to return to the team for the upcoming season.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

According to Schefter, the team is aware of the reigning MVP’s feelings and has sent top Packers executives to meet with Rodgers over the offseason. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed the report.

The report comes on the day of the NFL Draft and not long after Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the team remains committed to the team for the “foreseeable future.”

There never has been an NFL MVP traded after winning the award in the previous season. The only MVPs not to return to their team in the season after winning the award were Norm Van Brocklin (retired after winning MVP in 1960) and Jim Brown (retired after winning MVP in 1965). https://t.co/hH8kZfuI0A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre said last year that Rodgers was “surprised” that the team decided to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Packers traded up four spots in the first round to take Utah State’s Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the draft.

Favre said his “gut” told him that Rodgers wouldn’t finish his career in Green Bay.