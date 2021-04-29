MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of citizens helped rescue a stranded boater from a central Minnesota lake Thursday afternoon.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the boater was yelling for help on Clearwater Lake in Nokay Lake Township around 1 p.m.
First responders made it to the scene and citizens on shore used a Jet Ski to help rescue the man.
“This is a great example of neighbors looking out for neighbors which [led] to a successful outcome,” Sheriff Scott Goddard said in a release.
The sheriff’s office said the man’s boat couldn’t make it back to shore due to windy conditions. He was not injured.