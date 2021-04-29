MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota first-grader who died this week due to complications from COVID-19 has been identified as 6-year-old Week Day, whom relatives described as a “sweet girl” who loved dancing, singing and painting.

Day, of Marshall, died on Sunday at a hospital in South Dakota, according to her obituary. Her funeral service is slated to be held on Tuesday at the Hamilton Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Masks are required indoors.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that cards and donations be directed to 701 Jewett Street, Marshall, MN 56258.

Day was born in Thailand, her obituary says. Her family entered the United States as refugees, emigrating to Minnesota in 2015, when she was still a toddler. She is survived by her mother, father and younger brother.

Day attended Park Side Elementary in Marshall, where he was beloved by her classmates and her teacher. Day’s obituary describes her as a curious and lively student who loved to learn about the world. Her family says she enjoyed painting and would entertain relatives with songs and dances.

“She brought both immeasurable love and joy to her family, friends, and community,” her obituary says.

Earlier this week, health officials announced that a child who attended Park Side Elementary died of complications from COVID-19. Gov. Tim Walz described the death as “simply heartbreaking.”

The superintendent of Marshall Public Schools said the child was a first-grader. A crisis team was on hand at the school this week to help those who are grieving.

Health officials say that while COVID-related deaths of children are rare, they can occur in otherwise healthy children. Since the start of the pandemic, three children under the age of 18 have died in Minnesota due to the virus.