MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Eden Prairie are asking the public’s help for information on a hit-and-run where a driver struck a pedestrian, leaving them with serious injuries.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says the hit-and-run happened early last Saturday in the south metro suburb. A dark-colored car collided with a person at the intersection of Valley View Road and Prairie Center Drive.
The victim suffered several broken bones, investigators say.
Surveillance footage shows that two other vehicles were near the scene. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the city’s police department at 952-949-6200.
