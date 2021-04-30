CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is hopeful for the Minnesota State Fair being a somewhat normal event if the COVID-19 pandemic continues in its trajectory.

Walz shared his comments during a press conference of rental assistance Friday afternoon.

“The touchstone place is the state fair,” Walz said. “Everything looks to me on the horizon — and where the vaccine is going and the way that the virus is responding — that should be a pretty close to normal event.”

Walz continued by saying he believes the state is outpacing President Biden’s promise for “normal” by July 4.

The state fair canceled its 2020 event due to the pandemic.