MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is hopeful for the Minnesota State Fair being a somewhat normal event if the COVID-19 pandemic continues in its trajectory.
Walz shared his comments during a press conference of rental assistance Friday afternoon.
“The touchstone place is the state fair,” Walz said. “Everything looks to me on the horizon — and where the vaccine is going and the way that the virus is responding — that should be a pretty close to normal event.”
Gov. Walz on the STATE FAIR:
"Everything looks to me on the horizon —and where the vaccine is going and the way that the virus is responding — that should be a pretty close to normal event."@WCCO
— Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) April 30, 2021
Walz continued by saying he believes the state is outpacing President Biden’s promise for “normal” by July 4.
The state fair canceled its 2020 event due to the pandemic.
More On WCCO.com:
- Picture Of Racist Prom Proposal In Minnesota Goes Viral
- Black Students In Big Lake Hope Racist Prom Proposal Incident Won’t Be ‘Swept Under The Rug’
- Mpls. Police: Suspect In Death Of Yadhira Romero Martinez Arrested In Ohio
- Businesses In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Another Summer With Canadian Border Closed