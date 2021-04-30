CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says northbound Highway 65 in Blaine could be closed for hours Friday evening due to a crash investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that it was a serious injury crash near 105th Avenue Northeast in Blaine.

Crews are working and MnDOT cameras showed a backup in the area.

