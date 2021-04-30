MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says northbound Highway 65 in Blaine could be closed for hours Friday evening due to a crash investigation.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that it was a serious injury crash near 105th Avenue Northeast in Blaine.
Crews are working and MnDOT cameras showed a backup in the area.
A portion of northbound Highway 65 in Blaine is closed due to a crash investigation. MnDOT says it could be closed for several more hours. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/P9mFnWASCH
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) April 30, 2021
Stay with WCCO.com for more details as they’re available.
