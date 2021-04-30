MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mankato teenager is in custody and is accused of killing a 2-year-old child.
According to Mankato officials, the toddler’s death occurred at Eastport Drive on April 16. It was later ruled a homicide by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The suspect in the death, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested Wednesday near his residence on the 500 block of North Fifth Street. He has since been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in a secure juvenile facility.
The juvenile petition reveals the victim, a boy, was found unresponsive by a juvenile relative. The victim, who had multiple injuries to his body, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the victim’s injuries were consistent with physical blows to the head and sexual assault.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate the death.
