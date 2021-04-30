MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council is considering making Juneteenth a city holiday.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the emancipation of the last slaves in the United States after the Civil War.
The city council hopes to expedite the process so that the holiday can be celebrated this year on June 19.
“This is a huge step forward for our city, for the African American employees of the city,” said councilmember Andrea Jenkins, during a virtual meeting Friday. “I’m just really proud that our city is considering this and brining this issue forward.”
A public hearing on the issue is scheduled for May 12.
More On WCCO.com:
- Picture Of Racist Prom Proposal In Minnesota Goes Viral
- Black Students In Big Lake Hope Racist Prom Proposal Incident Won’t Be ‘Swept Under The Rug’
- Mpls. Police: Suspect In Death Of Yadhira Romero Martinez Arrested In Ohio
- Businesses In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Another Summer With Canadian Border Closed