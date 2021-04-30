MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some early May heat is moving through Minnesota Saturday with temperatures as high as 82 across the state.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor reports mid to high 60’s on Friday and staying dry overnight.
Saturday mother nature will be reminding us that summer is just around the corner as sun and warm temperatures rise.
With an average of 80 degrees across the state and little to no wind, Minnesotans can enjoy the outdoors all day.
Some rain is expected throughout the day Sunday with a high around 68 and increased cloud coverage through the night.
