MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old Rochester woman is accused of leaving her children in a hot car during a court appearance.
Rochester police say the woman was at the Olmstead County Government Center on Wednesday for a court hearing on an outstanding warrant from Ramsey County.READ MORE: Meet Lao And Breezy, Two New Baby Dall's Sheep Born At Como Zoo
Police say they were responding to a car alarm in the parking lot of the government center where they found three children including a 1-year-old, 3-year-old, and 4-year-old.
Officers say the children were unattended in a car with the windows up and the sun beating down on it. The doors were reportedly unlocked and when the children exited the car they appeared to be covered in sweat and the oldest was lethargic.READ MORE: Minneapolis City Council Moving To Make Juneteenth A City Holiday
Mayo Ambulance took them to Mayo Clinic-Saint Mary’s hospital where they recovered and were handed over to social services.
According to records, the women’s court appearance was set at 3 p.m. and the officers found the children at 5:30 p.m.
Investigators confirmed that the woman was the children’s mother after she allegedly told officials her kids were taken care of during her hearing and never said they were in the parking lot.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment On The Way?
The mother has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on child neglect charges.