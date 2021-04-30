Beth Dooley, with the Farmers Markets of MPLS Collaborative, shared these spring recipes with WCCO viewers.

Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

Makes about 2 cups

This is great to have on hand for salads and as a basting sauce for grilled or roast chicken or pork. It will keep in the refrigerator in a covered container for at least 2 weeks.

Ingredients

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

2 shallots, peeled and diced

2 cloves garlic, diced

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons coarse mustard

2/3 cup maple syrup

1 cup hazelnut or sunflower oil

Instructions

Put all of the ingredients except the oil into a blender and process until thoroughly blended, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Keep the motor running and slowly add the oil in a steady stream. Store in a covered jar in the refrigerator.

Oven Roasted Parsnips

Serves 4

Though we think of parsnips as a fall vegetable, those that have been left to “over-winter” and harvested after the thaw, are sweetest. Pan roast them until their edges are caramelized and they’re tender. Serve as a side dish, mash with potatoes, or toss with greens.

Ingredients

1 pound parsnips, scrubbed

1 tablespoon hazelnut oil

1 teaspoon coarse salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Cut the parsnips in half then remove the woody stem. Cut the parsnips into coins, about ½-inches thick. Turn into a bowl and toss with the oil. Spread out on a baking sheet, sprinkle with the salt, and roast until browned at the edges and tender.

Spring Saute – Asparagus & Mushrooms

Serves 4

This splendid spring vegetable saute is terrific served over wild rice, wheat berries, or barley. You might make this for brunch and top with an egg. Start with the mushrooms, they need more time to cook, before adding the asparagus then cook until brilliant green. It’s a one and done, simple meal.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons hazelnut or sunflower oil

¼ cup chopped shallots

8 to 12 ounces mixed mushrooms (oyster, Lion’s Mane, shiitake, Nameko, etc.), trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

¼ cup shredded aged cheese of choice (feta, etc)

Splash lemon juice to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat, add the shallots and the mushrooms and toss. Cover and cook until the mushrooms have released their juices, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the lid and continue cooking and stirring until the mushrooms begin to brown. Add the asparagus and toss. Cover the pan and continue cooking until the asparagus are just tender and bright green, another 3 minutes. Remove the lid, sprinkle the cheese over the vegetables and toss. Season with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Serve right away.