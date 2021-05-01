UPDATE: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted that there is “no longer a threat to the community,” at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay.
Scene at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, WI is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.
Only updates from @WisDOJ & @sheriffbc (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office) are official incident statements. All others unconfirmed. @WBAY @fox11news @WFRVLocal5 @NBC26 @gbpressgazette
— Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 2, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple people were injured and a suspect is in custody Saturday night after a person opened fire near a casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
A spokesperson for the Oneida Nation said the shooting happened at the Radisson Inn, which is connected to the Oneida Casino.
At this point, the spokesperson is unable to confirm the number of casualties.
Officials with the Oneida Nation, near Green Bay, tell @WCCO an active shooter incident occurred at the Radisson Inn attached to the Oneida Casino. Multiple people have been shot, and a suspect is in custody. No word yet on casualties.
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) May 2, 2021
They are asking the public not to go near the main casino on Highway 172.
