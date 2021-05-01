CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Green Bay, Wisconsin News

UPDATE: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted that there is “no longer a threat to the community,” at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Multiple people were injured and a suspect is in custody Saturday night after a person opened fire near a casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for the Oneida Nation said the shooting happened at the Radisson Inn, which is connected to the Oneida Casino.

At this point, the spokesperson is unable to confirm the number of casualties.

They are asking the public not to go near the main casino on Highway 172.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.