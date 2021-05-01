MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State health officials reported Saturday 1,723 more cases of the virus and 10 more deaths. Meanwhile, nearly 58% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received their first vaccine dose while 43.9% are fully vaccinated.
The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the cumulative coronavirus case count in the state stands at 577,524 while the death toll has reached 7,154. In the last 24 hours, 40,479 tests were processed, suggesting a daily positivity rate of 4.2%.
Following a spike in cases over the last month, when the state ranked No. 2 in the nation for variant cases, the positivity rate has steadily dropped. According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the rolling seven-day average positivity was at 6.4% as of April 20. That’s still above the state’s “caution” threshold but down from 7.5% on April 8.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 30,000 people have been hospitalized for the virus in Minnesota, with more than 6,000 patients requiring ICU care.
Each day, more and more Minnesotans are vaccinated against the virus. So far, 2,556,515 doses have been administered in the state. Health officials have urged Minnesotans ages 16 and 17 to get vaccinated, as greater case growth has been observed among their demographic.