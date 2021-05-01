MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A large grass fire in Sandy Township forced people to evacuate the area on Saturday afternoon.
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 7700 to 7900 area of Hill Road and Haavisto Road around noon.
They evacuated the area when they arrived, but as of mid-afternoon on Saturday, there is no longer a need to evacuate.
Officials say approximately 25 acres burned but no structures were damaged.
A red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday morning across central, northwest, and western Minnesota. Due to the strong winds and low humidity, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asks Minnesotans not to burn anything while the warning is in effect.
