MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx announced Saturday that forward Rennia Davis received an MRI taken at Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis, which revealed a stress fracture to her left foot.
Team officials say she will be out indefinitely and further updates as to her progress will be issued when more information becomes available.
Davis is a rookie from the University of Tennessee and was originally drafted ninth overall by the Lynx in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
