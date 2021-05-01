CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old, William Lohnes.

According to police Lohnes was last seen in Bemidji at 1018 Washington Ave SE on April 28th at 11:00 PM.

Lohnes is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Lohnes was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket with gray jogger sweatpants with a black stripe down the side

Anyone with information regarding Lohnes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

 