MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground this Saturday morning! Here are links to what they discussed:Even When Residents Call For Their Help, Minneapolis Police Won't Go Near 38th & Chicago
Support Summit Music’s Parking Lot ConcertsREAD MORE: Police: Boy, 11, In Critical Condition After Shooting In North Minneapolis
May Markets at the Minnesota Landscape ArboretumMORE NEWS: Families Fight To Change Law That Keeps People With Down Syndrome Off Organ Donor List