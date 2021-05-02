MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With nearly 45% of eligible Minnesotans fully vaccinated, health officials Sunday reported 1,713 new cases of the virus and six additional deaths.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health put the total case count at 579,235, while deaths from the virus now number 7,160. As it stands, 61% of those deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
More than 4.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. About 58% of eligible Minnesotans have at least one dose.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 30,360 COVID-related hospitalizations. Of those cases, 6,183 have required intensive care. More than 557,000 patients no longer need isolation.
In the past 24 hours, the state processed 35,781 tests.
On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz said he is hopeful that the Minnesota State Fair will be “pretty close to normal event” based on the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic.