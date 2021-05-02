MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Led by family, hundreds rallied Sunday afternoon to call for stiffer charges for the former police officer who killed Daunte Wright three weeks ago.
Chants rang out where the 20-year-old man was pulled over by Kim Potter for an outstanding warrant.
READ MORE: After Daunte Wright’s Killing, A Push To Change How Officers Handle Traffic Stops
Tim Gannon, who resigned his role as police chief on the same day Potter resigned, said he believed she mistook her gun for her Taser.
People brought flowers and signs to show their support for Wright’s family. The group later marched to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Potter faces second-degree manslaughter charges for Wright’s death.
READ MORE: Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Suffered Broken Jaw During Police Encounter, Mother Says