MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire has destroyed a historic paper mill in eastern Wisconsin.
The George A. Whiting mill went up in flames Sunday morning. The fire burned for hours in the town of Menasha, Wisconsin, which located just south of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The paper mill was one of the oldest in the state before it closed about five years ago. The mill has been in Menasha since the late 1800s.
Menasha Mayor Don Merkes posted on Facebook that crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes and properties.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.