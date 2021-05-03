Tonight At 10:Love working from home? How to talk to your boss about your ideal post-pandemic plan.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crystal Police Department, Local TV, Minneapolis Police Department, Plymouth News, Police Pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say five people were arrested and several guns recovered after a chase through multiple metro cities Monday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the pursuit began when officers tried to stop a vehicle on the city’s north side just before 2 p.m.

One of the people in the vehicle was wanted in connection with at least one shooting, police said.

The driver fled and police pursued the vehicle to Highway 55 and Peony Lane in Plymouth. There, a Crystal Police Department officer disabled the pursued vehicle with a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver.

Police said all five occupants were taken into custody. An assault rifle was among the guns seized.

There were no injuries, according to MPD.