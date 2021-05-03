MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The boy critically injured in a north Minneapolis shooting last week has been identified.
A GoFundMe page set up late Sunday names the child as 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. According to the page, the boy was shot in the head Friday while riding home in a car with his parents.
Garrett has undergone brain surgery and is currently in a coma, the GoFundMe page states. The fundraiser is hoping to amass $100,000 in order to cover the child’s medical expenses.
According to police, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 34th and Morgan avenues. A police spokesperson said a “massive number of rounds” were fired at the car in which Garrett was riding.
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers of Minnesota.
