MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 68-year-old central Minnesota man died last week after falling into Leech Lake.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the man, of Pierz, fell into the lake Friday afternoon near Sucker Bay. He was working on the boat’s drain plug when he fell into the water.
Another man he was with jumped into the lake and floated the victim and the boat to shore. Life-saving efforts were attempted on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation, the sheriff’s office says. An autopsy on the victim will be performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
