MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A picture of a juror in the Derek Chauvin trial posted on social media has some legal experts saying it could help in an appeal.

A number of legal sources, including those familiar with the trial, told WCCO this juror at minimum will have to be questioned in what’s called a Schwartz hearing. And depending on his answers, a mistrial could be declared.

The juror in question is Brandon Mitchell. He has given interviews about his role as a juror, including one to WCCO. That is not the issue.

The issue is that since the verdict, an image of Mitchell has emerged on social media showing him at a march on Washington D.C. which was held to commemorate the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. But the March was also called “Get Off Our Necks,” and members of George Floyd’s family spoke at the event.

The problem is that there were two questions about attending protests against police brutality on the juror questionnaire, to which Mitchell has said he answered “no.” One of those questions is about protests in Minneapolis, but the other is about protests that could have happened anywhere. His “no” answer on that question is the question at hand.

“I think they asked if I attended any protests for George Floyd or anything for police brutality. My answer was no because I hadn’t,” Mitchell told WCCO. “This particular march was more so for voting, voter registration. Getting people out to get out and vote for the presidential election that was upcoming a couple months afterward … This was the only thing I attended.”

WCCO asked Mitchell if he attended any protests on behalf of Floyd.

“No I didn’t,” he said. “Did none of that.”

Criminal defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who was not associated with Chauvin’s trial, calls the second juror question “pretty open-ended.”

“The march that he went to, which was on August 28, 2020, was specifically about police brutality,” Tamburino said. “In fact, it was partly advertised as ‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks’ and it had speakers with the Floyd family, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.”

Mitchell said that he had gone to that MLK march in Washington, but did not view it as a rally for Floyd or a protest against police brutality.

WCCO has not gotten a comment yet from the attorney general’s office or Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney.