MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a serious crash overnight.
The crash happened in the Phalen neighborhood early Monday morning, just south of Lake Phalen.READ MORE: 7 Injured In 3 Separate Shootings In St. Paul Overnight
A WCCO-TV photographer at the scene said the crash appeared to involve one car, which rolled off the road and sustained significant damage.READ MORE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar's New Book 'Antitrust' Argues Consolidation Is Hurting Americans
Emergency crews were called to the scene. Investigators are currently reconstructing what happened.MORE NEWS: Protesters March 3 Weeks After Daunte Wright's Death To Call For Harsher Charges Against Ex-Officer
This is a developing story. Check back for more.