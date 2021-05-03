Tonight At 10:Love working from home? How to talk to your boss about your ideal post-pandemic plan.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a serious crash overnight.

The crash happened in the Phalen neighborhood early Monday morning, just south of Lake Phalen.

A WCCO-TV photographer at the scene said the crash appeared to involve one car, which rolled off the road and sustained significant damage.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. Investigators are currently reconstructing what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.