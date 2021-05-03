MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the 2021 NFL draft in the books, here’s a look at every pick the Minnesota Vikings made.

ROUND 1, PICK 23

After trading back with the New York Jets, the Vikings took left tackle Christian Darrisaw from Virginia Tech. With last year’s starter, Riley Reiff, cut earlier this offseason, Darrisaw will have every opportunity to earn the starting job.

ROUND 3, PICK 66

At the top of the third round, the Vikings took Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. He’ll likely be Kirk Cousins’ backup this season, and could potentially be his successor down the line.

ROUND 3, PICK 78

University of North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt was the pick here. Surratt, a former quarterback, is a developmental prospect.

ROUND 3, PICK 86

The Vikings further solidified their offensive line by taking Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis. The 6-foot-4, 315 pound Davis could push for a spot in the starting lineup.

ROUND 3, PICK 90

Needing help on the defensive line, the Vikings drafted edge rusher Patrick Jones II out of Pittsburgh.

ROUND 4, PICK 119

The Vikings added depth at running back and on special teams by selecting Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu.

ROUND 4, PICK 125

California safety Camryn Bynum gives the Vikings some much-needed depth in the secondary.

ROUND 4, PICK 134

The Vikings added more defensive line help with edge rusher Janarius Robinson from Florida State.

ROUND 5, PICK 157

He may be a fifth-rounder, but don’t be surprised if University of Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette becomes the Vikings’ third option behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen sooner rather than later.

ROUND 5, PICK 168

Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson is also a punter, but it’s doubtful he’ll serve the same dual role in the NFL.

ROUND 6, PICK 199

With their last pick in the draft, the Vikings beefed up the middle of their defensive line with tackle Jaylen Twyman out of Pittsburgh.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

The Vikings also signed the following rookie free agents, according to CBS Sports: