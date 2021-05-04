MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families are taking a final trip around a retro institution.
For more than half a century, people laced up their skates at the Roller Garden in St. Louis Park. The popular spot for parties closes this Saturday. The owners say the pandemic forced their decision.
In the video above, photojournalist Nick Lunemann introduces us to those saying goodbye to the beloved Twin Cities staple.
