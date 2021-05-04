MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 10-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Minneapolis continues to show sings that he’s a fighter.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was in the back seat of his parent’s car last Friday afternoon near North 34th and Morgan avenues when he was struck.

Outside North Memorial Health hospital, Garrett’s family stands watch over a hospital room where their precious son is fighting for his life.

“He didn’t deserve this I can tell you that,” Ladavionne Garrett Sr. said. “I ain’t never pictured this ever in my life.”

Overnight, Garrett Jr. moved — giving more hope than his family has had in days.

“I started rubbing his feet, you know, just talking to him, you know, letting him know that it’s gonna be OK, and he just got to moving his leg, like his foot,” Garrett Sr. said.

Junior, as he’s called, loves school and loves to dress. Actually, his family often dresses alike. More than anything, he loves his video gaming system, and carries his TV and game with him where ever he goes.

“We do everything together, everything. That’s my son, I love him, man,” Garrett Sr. said.

Life changed for this family of three in an instant.

“When all this happened, my son had his game and his TV with him in the back seat, he was playing on his game,” Garrett Sr. said.

They live in St. Cloud, and Junior wanted to come to north Minneapolis to spend time with his grandma.

“Picked him up from school to bring him over north to his grandma’s house, and when we got there, got off the highway and this what happened, shots let out,” Dorice Jackson said.

Junior was rushed to the hospital, and it was inside the emergency room these parents learned their child was a fighter.

“Before he went into that surgery he tried to pull the tube from his mouth and he said it hurt. He told the doctor man they had to rush in the room he was trying to pull it out I know my son is strong he is going to fight through this,” Jackson said.

This couple is thankful for the support of family and friends.

“We just want prayers that’s all we want prayers,” Garrett said.

Now more than anything, they are looking forward to the day Junior is back home playing video games.

“He’s strong, he strong, he coming home for sure,” Garrett Sr. said.

Both parents know the road to recovery for their son will be long.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help them with expenses along the way.