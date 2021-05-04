MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say they’re seeking a missing 2-year-old they believe was abducted by her older sister.
Police say the 2-year-old, Nasteha Mohamed, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Marshall Street Northeast.
She is believed to be with her 27-year-old sister Amina Mohamed, who police say has had issues with mental instability and paranoia.
Authorities believe Amina Mohamed may be trying to take the child out of the state.
She is believed to be driving a gold 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with the license plate ECG 917, and is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighting 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Nasteha Mohamed was last seen wearing brown pants, a brown shirt and a brown sweater.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Juror Brandon Mitchell’s Participation In D.C. March Could Help Appeal, Legal Experts Say
- Even When Residents Call For Their Help, Minneapolis Police Won’t Go Near 38th & Chicago
- 5 Arrested, Guns Recovered After Driver Leads Police On Multi-City Chase
- Police Fatally Shoot Gunman Who Killed 2 At Wisconsin Casino