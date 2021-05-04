MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Annandale are addressing residents about the concerns they’re sharing about a clown in the area.
Police say that a number of residents have reported an individual dressed as a clown, and they are continuing to monitor the situation.READ MORE: Man In Clown Mask Stole Catalytic Converters From Dealership With Cordless Saw
However, they say that, without an actual complaint being lodged with police, their ability to “appropriately” deal with the situation is affected. A legal basis of the terms “alarm or annoyance” would need to be justified.
“This has been, and will continue to be, how we successfully collaborate with our citizens to keep our neighborhoods safe,” Annandale police said.
Authorities say that anyone who is concerned about the clown, or any other public safety matter, should not hesitate to reach out to the department directly.
