MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota father has died from COVID-19 while he was stranded abroad.
About a month ago, César Cruz left his wife and three kids in St. Paul to visit family in Guatemala. A few days before his flight back, he tested positive for COVID.
His family in Minnesota tried making arrangements to bring him home, but Cruz’s condition kept getting worse. He died Monday night.
His family in Guatemala will bury him Tuesday.
His wife and kids plan to fly there when the pandemic ends.
