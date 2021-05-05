Tonight At 10:An unusual body of water in Minnesota is drawing a crowd. Tune in as we go Finding Minnesota!
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Local TV, Moorhead News, Suspicious Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a taxi driver was found dead Wednesday morning in Moorhead.

The Moorhead Police Department says the driver appeared to have suffered “suspicious trauma” to his body before his car crashed on the 3000 block of 20th Street South. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Moorhead police at 701-451-7660 or submit a tip on the city’s website.

The death is under investigation by the Moorhead Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.