MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities suburb is moving forward with a controversial plan to transform a piece of land.
More than 3,000 people signed a petition to stop the new Noble Hill housing development in Eden Prairie. They say the project would eliminate 455 trees, and they want an independent review of how it could affect the environment and the nearby Fredrick-Miller natural spring.
At a city council meeting Wednesday night, the city voted unanimously to re-zone the property so the development can move forward.
The developer, Pulte Homes, says it’s taken steps to protect the environment around the site.