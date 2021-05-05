Tonight At 10:An unusual body of water in Minnesota is drawing a crowd. Tune in as we go Finding Minnesota!
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Eden Prairie City Council, Eden Prairie News, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities suburb is moving forward with a controversial plan to transform a piece of land.

The Fredrick-MIller Spring (credit: CBS)

More than 3,000 people signed a petition to stop the new Noble Hill housing development in Eden Prairie. They say the project would eliminate 455 trees, and they want an independent review of how it could affect the environment and the nearby Fredrick-Miller natural spring.

The scene outside Tuesday night’s city council meeting (credit: CBS)

At a city council meeting Wednesday night, the city voted unanimously to re-zone the property so the development can move forward.

The developer, Pulte Homes, says it’s taken steps to protect the environment around the site.