MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday the death of former manager Ray Miller.
Miller died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 76.
“The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened by the loss of Ray Miller,” the Twins said in a statement. “We send our condolences to the entire Miller family, as well as the other major league organizations that were impacted by his long career as a respected coach and mentor.”
The Maryland native took over the Twins managerial job in 1985 after Billy Gardner was fired. He led the team through parts of two seasons in ’85 and ’86, ending his Twins career with a 109-130 record.
He also held coaching jobs for the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates.