By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is set to receive millions in federal funding to aid in distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the $8.5 million fund Wednesday. FEMA said the money will go towards “vaccine administration, a vaccine messaging campaign, community vaccinators, immunization community coordinators, a call center, and transportation to the vaccination sites for those with limited mobility.”

Also Wednesday, the health department reported more than 2 million Minnesotans have completed their full vaccine series.

In total, 59% of Minnesotans 16 or older have received at least one dose, and 87% of those 65 or older have received at least one dose.

The state has administered a total of 4,416,163 doses of vaccine.