MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints’ 2021 “ballpig” has a name that’s sure to please ’90s kids and Looney Tunes fans.
The winner of the Saints’ Name the Pig contest was Space Ham, a play on the 1996 film “Space Jam”. A sequel, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, is set to be released later this year.
Space Ham will deliver baseballs to the umpire at Saints games, a tradition the team has upheld for 29 years.
A release from the Saints says Space Ham’s “great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather worked as a stunt double for Porky Pig” in “Space Jam”.
More than 1,200 names were submitted the contest, the Saints said. Some of the highlights include Muderna, Squealon Musk and Sid Hartham.
Chris Lagasse of Maple Grove submitted Space Ham and won a prize pack including Saints tickets, a photo with the pig, an opportunity to throw out a first pitch and more.
Bill Murray, who is a part owner of the Saints, starred in “Space Jam”.