Tonight At 10:
An unusual body of water in Minnesota is drawing a crowd. Tune in as we go Finding Minnesota!
Latest News
Woman, 24, Killed In Head-On Crash In Northern Minnesota; Troopers Say Other Driver Had Been Drinking
Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a fatal head-on crash early Wednesday morning in northern Minnesota.
Families Taking One Last Skate Around St. Louis Park's Roller Garden
Families are taking a final trip around a retro institution.
Extreme Fire Risk Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning For Northwestern Minnesota
Weather officials say that due to extreme fire risk conditions, a Red Flag warning will be in effect Thursday for several counties in northwestern Minnesota.
Twins Fans May Lament Rain, But Target Field Was Built To Be Soaked
Baseball fans headed to the Minnesota Twins home opener won’t have to worry about frigid temperatures like previous years -- but they will likely need an umbrella.
MN Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Southern, Central Minnesota After Record Warmth
Loving the summer temperatures? Get outside and enjoy even more. The Twin Cities tied a record for high temperatures on Monday. But there is severe weather possible in the evening.
Why Are We Already Seeing Mosquitoes?
We're not the only ones taking advantage of these balmy spring temperatures. A certain seasonal insect is also making an early appearance.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Declares State Of Emergency Due To Wildfires
There have been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin, burning over 1,400 acres.
Rangers Come Back To Beat Twins 6-3
Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to complete the Texas Rangers' comeback in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Anthony Edwards Named Western Conference Rookie Of The Month....Again
For the second consecutive month, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been named Western Conference Rookie Of The Month.
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Calls Out Aaron Rodgers: 'Him Being That Upset Shows How Weak He Is'
The Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst didn't mince words when asked whether Rodgers has a right to be upset with the Packers.
Maeda Pitches Twins Past Rangers 6-5 In Series Opener
Kenta Maeda steered himself back on track by keeping the Texas Rangers scoreless into the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins won the opener of a four-game series 6-5 on Monday night.
Tiffany Haddish On CBS' 'Kids Say The Darndest Things': 'The Children Are Hilarious, Insightful & A Little Too Grown'
Tiffany Haddish explains why the children on "Kids Say The Darndest Things" are hilarious, insightful and a little too grown.
Billy Gardell On CBS' 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 'I Can't Believe I Ended Up On A Second Successful Sitcom'
"This show says something sweet in a very hard time right now."
'Bar Rescue' Host Jon Taffer: 'Summer Going To Be Boomtown' For Bars & Restaurants, Despite 38% Decline
Jon Taffer previews season 8 of "Bar Rescue" and explains why he believes the restaurants that survive the pandemic have a great chance to thrive again.
'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS
'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
What If Your Allergy Medicine Isn't Kicking In? How Can You Find Faster Relief?
What Is Qualified Immunity? And Why Do Some Want It Removed?
A person who feels an officer violated their rights, such as police brutality, must find an identical case to prove what the officer did to them was wrong. Otherwise, the officer gets qualified immunity.
How Do Communities Decide Where To Plant Trees?
Many Minnesota cities will host Arbor Day events, and encourage residents to plant alongside forestry crews.
Spanish Immersion School For Kids
May 5, 2021 at 5:10 am
To learn more about a Spanish immersion school for young children in Minnesota, visit
Alma Flor Ada
.