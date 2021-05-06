MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lifelong Twins fan got to live out her dream of watching a game at Target Field.

At 90 years old, Shirley Cagle has never seen a game in person.

Cagle lives at a senior living facility in Faribault. Her caregiver nominated her for the Dare to Dream Program, where residents are given an opportunity to live out their dream.

Thursday was a day of firsts for Cagle.

For the first time in almost a year, she was outside of Milestone Senior Living where she stays.

She also saw her beloved Twins in person, for the first time.

Cagle thought she was going to the foot doctor, but instead she is being treated to the sights and sounds of Minnesota Twins baseball.

From her arrival at the entrance to moving about the concourse, Cagle was amazed at how beautiful the ball park is.

“She just never thought it would happen and I think sometimes we didn’t either. We wanted to always get her here but it was always something that came up,” granddaughter Jenna Weber said.

As soon as she got settled in her seat, the Twins knocked one out of the park — her first homerun at Target Field.

The Twins made sure to make this day special.

“We have a certificate to commemorate your first game here at Target Field and we had Tony Oliva autograph a baseball for you,” Patrick Forsland with the Twins told Cagle.

For Cagle this is a dream come true, and seeing herself on the jumbotron waving to her Twins family was the cherry on top of a wonderful day of firsts for this 90-year-old Twins fan.

“They better win, too,” Cagle said.

Cagle wants to thank Milestone Living Center and her caregiver, Anita, for nominating her for the Dare to Dream program. And a special shoutout to her Minnesota Twins for making her dream come true.

The Twins did take it to extra innings, but the Rangers got the win.