MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police are investigating after the statue of Paul Bunyan sustained damage recently. The Minnesota landmark’s arm is now broken.
Police say that Paul’s right arm is currently being held in place by rebar that runs throughout the statue, but the concrete has given way after several people are believed to have climbed onto and hanged off of Paul’s arm and a nearby sign.
The statue has been in Paul Bunyan Park since 1937.
Police are looking at security footage of the statue to determine the exact sequence of events. In the meantime, they urge people not to climb onto the statues due to the risk of further damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Bemidji had hired a conservation team to work on the Paul Bunyan and Babe statues in the park. They are now going to change their timeline to assess and fix the damage.