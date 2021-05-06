This story was originally published on May 5. It has been updated with details from court documents.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old man with a long criminal history is in custody in connection to the shooting death of Tyreese Harris outside a St. Paul bar last month.

Marlon Vincent Walker, of St. Paul, was arrested Wednesday outside a Richfield hotel. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.

Following the arrest, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell thanked his officers and outside agencies for helping to find the suspect.

“One of the ways we can stop people from pulling the trigger in our city is by putting those who do in jail — for their victims, for those who’ve lost loved ones, and for those who live in neighborhoods where the sound of gunshots have echoed up and down the streets,” Axtell said.

Harris, 45, was shot on the night of April 25 outside of The Foundry Pub on the 1200 block of Jackson Street in the city’s North End neighborhood. He died from his injuries the next day at Regions Hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video at the pub captured the shooting. The footage showed a man in a hooded sweatshirt, later identified by witnesses as Walker, back a car into a parking space next to the Mercedes-Benz that Harris was inside. The man in the hooded sweatshirt approached Harris’ car and a struggle ensued inside the vehicle. A muzzle flash was captured on camera.

The struggle ended up outside the car. Responding officers found Harris in the parking lot on his hands and knees, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The surveillance video showed the man in the hooded sweatshirt take Harris’ car and drive away following the car he arrived in. St. Paul police found the Mercedes-Benz two days later, on fire in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Walker made his first court appearance Thursday morning via Zoom. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Walker is currently pending trial for another crime in Ramsey County: an aggravated robbery where he allegedly pistol-whipped a man who later picked him out of a photo lineup.

Walker has previously been convicted of three felonies: twice for theft and once for robbery. If convicted of the second-degree murder charge, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.